Swansea move away from the bottom of the table, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth share the spoils at Selhurst Park, Huddersfield leapfrog Brighton with a home victory while Burnley continue their winning ways.

Christian Benteke's missed penalty denied Crystal Palace a priceless Premier League victory as Jermain Defoe's stunning lob earned Bournemouth a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Benteke wrestled the ball off regular penalty taker Luka Milivojevic - who had already converted a first-half spot-kick - only to see his added-time effort saved by Asmir Begovic.

The Belgium striker's scoreless run extended to 12 games, charting to back to Palace's 4-0 win over Hull at Selhurst Park in May.

His penalty miss here cost Roy Hodgson's side two vital points in their battle to beat the Premier League drop, and left Milivojevic furious at being denied the chance for a second goal.

So Defoe's brace secured the Cherries a share of the spoils, with the 35-year-old striker passing 200 career league goals in south London.

Milivojevic's penalty and a Scott Dann strike pushed Palace into a 2-1 lead, only for Defoe to conjure a chip of such quality as to silence the south London crowd.

Despite the late drama, Defoe's second goal proved a finish of ageless quality and fully merited the impact of securing a point for the visitors.

Palace may have extended their unbeaten league run to five matches, but boss Roy Hodgson's side boast just one win in that stretch.

Scott Arfield stepped out of the shadows to become Burnley's latest match-winner as the Clarets continued their eye-catching Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Watford.

Billed as a battle of wits between Sean Dyche and Marco Silva, two over-performing coaches who were heavily linked with the Everton job recently, it was the former who enhanced his growing reputation.

Marvin Zeegelaar's 39th-minute red card for a studs-up challenge on Steven Defour played its part but it was Arfield, granted a first start since October 21 only because of Robbie Brady's injury, who provided the decisive finish on the stroke of half-time.

Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both saw efforts ruled out for offside as Watford stayed in the game, though two weak penalty appeals were as close as they came to nicking a point.

Steve Mounie fired a first-half double as Huddersfield bounced back to winning ways in the Premier League by beating Brighton 2-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Club record signing Mounie, back in the starting line-up after recently returning to full fitness following injury, grabbed his first goal since the opening day early on and headed his second just before half-time to help the Terriers halt a four-game losing run.

Victory lifts David Wagner's side above Brighton in the table and extends the south-coast club's winless league run to five matches.

Mounie forced Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan into an early low save with a volley from just inside the penalty area before bundling Huddersfield into a 12th-minute lead.

Christopher Lowe's corner was flicked on by Christopher Schindler and Mounie arrived at the far post to force home his first goal since his double at Crystal Palace in August.

Neither side created a chance of note until the home side doubled their lead thanks to more errant Brighton defending two minutes before half-time that will not have impressed watching England coach Gareth Southgate.

Aaron Mooy's deep ball into the area from the left was turned back across the six-yard box by Mathias Jorgensen and Mounie, unmarked again, headed beyond stranded goalkeeper Ryan.

Referee Stuart Attwell was unmoved in the second half when Mounie's dink into the box appeared to hit Dunk on the hand, while Smith curled a low shot just wide of Ryan's right-hand post.

Brighton's Izzy Brown, who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield, was given a standing ovation by the home support when he was replaced by Tomer Hemed in the 73rd minute.

Town were relentless in pursuit of a third goal and Ince went close to scoring his first for the club when he crashed a shot over the crossbar and drilled another effort straight at Ryan soon after.

Joe Lolley made his Premier League debut for Town in the closing stages and without further drama Wagner's side secured their fourth home league win of the season.

Swansea climbed off the bottom of the Premier League as Wilfried Bony's late winner eased the pressure on head coach Paul Clement.

The Swansea boss had insisted before West Brom's visit that his future did not rest on the outcome of this game.

But Clement's joy on the touchline was unconfined when Bony smashed home nine minutes from time in a crowded goalmouth to secure a 1-0 win.

It was the first time Bony, having scored at Stoke last week, had registered in back-to-back Premier League games since December 2014 - during his first Swansea spell.

But, more importantly, it takes Swansea above Crystal Palace at the foot of the table and to within one point of West Ham and West Brom.