Daryl Horgan fired in the winner for Preston North End as the Republic of Ireland winger showed manager Alex Neil his worth against Burton Albion.

Substitute Horgan scored in the 83rd minute and also provided the assist for the first goal having previously struggled to feature under the ex-Norwich boss.

Sebastian Larsson struck a superb 30-yard free-kick to ensure Nigel Adkins started his reign as Hull manager with a 3-2 victory over Brentford at the KCOM Stadium.

After the visitors went ahead though David Meyler's own goal in the 47th minute, Hull responded through Kamil Grosicki, Larsson and Jackson Irvine.

John Egan set up a nervy finish with three minutes remaining but Hull held on to bolster their survival hopes following the departure of Leonid Slutsky.

Jack Byrne scored twice for Oldham including a stunning strike in their 5-1 win over Northampton Town.