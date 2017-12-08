Eamon Dunphy says that Manchester City's form had dipped in the past month and he predicts that Manchester United will get a result against their city rivals this weekend.

And he reckons that Jose Mourinho has the big game expertise to gain a result against Pep Guardiola's swaggering outfit.

Man City lead Man United by eight points at the top of the Premier League table and have won 14 of their 15 games thus far.

But speaking on 2fm's Game On, Dunphy suggested that some of the zip has disappeared from their game in recent times. He senses that they have begun to stutter.

"I think Mourinho will find a way to stop them (Man City). I can't see City keeping a clean sheet. Obviously team selection is important, but I think Lingard and Lukaku can get at this Manchester City defence.

"Huddersfield scored against them, they were very lucky last week, and their last three matches against have been 2-1, 2-1, 2-1, all with late winners.

"I don't think Mourinho will sit back. They (Man United) have a bit of quality out wide. Ashley Young has been playing really well.

"City have had a lot of possession. But it's not translating into goals. In their last four games, they've struggled to score. The goals have dried up a little bit for them."

Crucially, Dunphy believes that Man United won't be cowed and fearful against their neighbours and he cites the historical precedent of the Barca-Inter 2010 Champions League semi-final as evidence that Mourinho is capable of out-foxing Guardiola.

"Teams are afraid of them. There'll be no fear factor with Manchester United. I think that's a big strength.

"They started last season by winning their first ten games. They started again this season very, very hot. But in the last month, they haven't been that impressive. And, we'll see what Mourinho can do.

"He's not a likeable human being but he's a terrific coach. And this is his game. I remember him going to Barcelona with Inter Milan in the Champions League. They had a man sent off - and this is when Barcelona were at their peak - and still they stopped them from scoring.

"So he knows how to do it. And that was a Pep team, incidentally."