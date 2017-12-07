Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that the the operation on Robbie Brady's injured knee went well, but did not give any time frame on a return to action for the Republic of Ireland international.

Brady damaged his right knee during last Saturday's Premier Leagie game with Leicester and had an operation on Wednesday to repair the patella tendon.

Speaking on the Burnley official website, Dyche said: "The surgeon, who has done most of our players, was very happy with the work that was done.

"Robbie’s done very well this season. I think he’s moulded into what we do as a group and his part within that"

"I have spoken to him briefly and he’s fine.

"He understands it and he’s been talked through the plan of attack from now, leading to when he’s fit.

"Any timescale at the moment would be too general.

"He will be moving very quickly. We look forward to seeing him, first of all just moving around the training ground and getting on with it, and then obviously when he’s fit.

"Life goes quickly and it will soon come back round for him to join in again."

"We will be looking to be active to fill the gap. It’s an on-going thing for us, recruitment. We aren’t a club that can just cherry pick. I think it just sharpens that focus, more than anything."

"But it opens up another gap and an opportunity."