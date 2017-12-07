A lengthy Manchester United streak will finally come to an end in January - for the first time in 12 years they'll play in an FA Cup game that will not be televised.

Jose Mourinho's men host Derby County in the third round of the famous competition.

Last season they fell at the quarter-final stage when Chelsea edged an ill-tempered clash 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The 12-time winners famously withdrew from the competition in 2000 due to their involvement in the World Club Championship on Brazil.

United's enormous global appeal makes them box office no matter who they're facing, but - after 58 games on the bounce - they won't be on the box next month, reports the Telegraph.

The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton will air on the BBC on Friday, 5 January. The following day they will air the clash of Fleetwood Town or non-league Hereford and Leicester City.

BT Sport are showing Chelsea's visit to Norwich City later that evening, and on Sunday they'll air Nottingham Forest v Arsenal. The BBC will cover Shrewsbury's home game against West Ham United.