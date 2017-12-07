St Patrick's Athletic have confirmed the signing of Simon Madden ahead of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season.

Defender Madden (29) joins the Saints having spent six seasons at Shamrock Rovers over two spells, with the defender having also played at Darlington, Dundalk, Derry City and Leeds United in his career.

Our newest signing Simon Madden is aiming for a top four finish next season #Saints2018 #WelcomeSimon pic.twitter.com/65ZZaVOVud — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) December 7, 2017

Speaking to stpatsfc.com about the addition of the player, Pat’s manager Liam Buckley believes the Saints have added one of the best defenders in the league to his squad.

"Signing Simon is a massive boost to us as he’s a very strong defender," he said.

"He has huge experience having played in the league for over right years and that will rub off on the other lads in the squad. We need strong competition for places across the team and Simon will help raise

standards as he is a top class pro.

"When we heard that Simon became available, it was a no-brainer to try and get him in and we’re delighted to have him here at the club."