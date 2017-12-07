Liverpool's note-perfect attacking quartet struck the perfect chord with manager Jurgen Klopp, who admitted his goal-hungry side have the tools to beat any team in Europe.

A 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow took their tally for their European campaign 23, the second-highest in the competition's group stage history behind Paris St-Germain's 25 this year.

The Reds have scored 32 goals in an unbeaten nine-match run since losing to Tottenham in late October and are hitting top form at precisely the time they began to run out of gas 12 months ago.

That should hopefully bode well for when the Champions League restarts in February.

Philippe Coutinho, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino cut the visitors to ribbons, and left the Kop crooning.

Asked who is favourite Beatle is after his own Fab Four annihilated the Russians, Klopp told RTÉ Sport: "Paul!"

Pushed on who of his lightning quick attackers he liked most, the German added: "Still Paul! What can I say? I like them all. I'm really happy with our performance. We played fantastic football. In a team game you need everyone.

Coutinho led the way with his first Liverpool hat-trick with Mane scoring twice, Firmino and Salah got the others.

It meant Liverpool topped Group E and avoided the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Roma but could still draw Bayern Munich, Juventus or Real Madrid.

It's a daunting prospect, but on this form, no one will fancy the Merseysiders either. Reflecting on his team's chances of going all the way, Klopp said: "If we perform like this tonight, if we are that clinical, then yes.

"But we had the same players already and they didn't score (in some previous games).

"If we perform like this then it is obviously a threat, 100 %. If you see how Dom Solanke performed in Stoke, how Daniel Sturridge performed when he came on, he could have scored two or three, he made a goal for Sadio, that's good.

"We knew if we won we would top the group so that's not the biggest surprise but I think it's strange this year in the group stages.

"There are a lot of really strong teams. This year is quite special. Not often you can face Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but Juventus and all the others.

"Antonio Conte (Chelsea manager) said it yesterday there are no easy opponents and I don't think anyone is happy when they get us in the draw.

"We will not be happy when we see who we face in the next round, but we will be ready."

Spartak boss Massimo Carrera struggled to defend his side's performance.

"I can't explain this. Liverpool were better in everything: in quality, in anger, in passion. It seems like we're not yet ready for such big games," he said.

"We had enough chances to return into the game after conceding the first goal but we couldn't."