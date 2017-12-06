Robbie Brady looks set to miss the rest of the season after medical assessment revealed he will need knee surgery.

The Republic of Ireland player sustained a tendon tear to his left knee when he fell awkwardly after a 27th-minute challenge on Harry Maguire during Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

"Robbie will have surgery to repair a patellar tendon tear and will be out for a substantial recovery period," Sean Dyche told the club website.

"He will be given all the time and care he needs on his recovery and supported throughout from all of us at Burnley Football Club."

Brady who joined Burnley from Norwich last January, has made 31 appearances for club this season. The Clarets are currently seventh in the Premier League table.

The Republic of Ireland don’t have a World Cup to look forward to but are scheduled to play a number friendlies next year which Brady could miss.