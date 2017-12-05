Jose Mourinho began the Manchester derby mind games as soon as Champions League progress was sealed by dismissing Pep Guardiola's suggestion David Silva could miss City's trip to United.

It was always a case of when rather than if United progressed to the last 16 at Old Trafford, where the hosts recovered from Alan Dzagoev's opener to defeat CSKA Moscow 2-1 through quickfire goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

Mourinho's men top Group A after their club record-equalling 40th successive unbeaten home match - a run that will come under pressure as runaway Premier League leaders City arrive on Sunday.

Guardiola said Silva is a doubt for the clash after leaving the playmaker at home for their Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, but Mourinho is not buying it.

"Do you want the truth or what do you want? You want the truth," the United boss said, laughing.

"The truth is Eric Bailly, no chance for the weekend. Phil Jones a chance.

"(Marouane) Fellaini a chance, Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) a big chance and (Nemanja) Matic is injured but will play for sure.

"I'm telling the truth. He's injured but he will play for sure. (Michael) Carrick no chance.

"It's the truth, eh? No stories of (Alexandre) Lacazette, David Silva. All the truth."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had ruled Lacazette out of Saturday's Premier League clash with United, yet the club record signing overcame his groin injury to play all 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat.