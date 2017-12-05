Where else would you get Real Madrid and Wydad Casablanca on the same stage?

The 14th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in the United Arab Emirates tomorrow, with Al Jazira of the UAE taking on New Zealand’s Auckland City (5pm, RTÉ Player).

The RTÉ Player will have live streaming of all eight matches while both RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player will cover the semis, final and third-place play-off.

Peter Collins will be joined by Richard Dunne and Richie Sadlier for the first semi-final featuring Gremio of Brazil (RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player, 4.35pm, Tuesday 12 December), while Michael O’Neill and Dunne will be alongside Peter for the second semi-final which sees Champions League winners Real Madrid enter the competition (RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player, 4.35pm, Wednesday 13 December).

To get you up to speed on the festive fare, here's all you you need to know.

When is it on?

Hosts Al Jazira kick the tournament off against Auckland City FC tomorrow. There will be eight games in total, and the final will take place on 16 December.

Where can I watch it?

All eight matches will be available to stream on RTÉ Player as Web Exclusive games (www.bit.ly/RTEPlayerExclusive), with the latter four games also broadcast on RTÉ2 (www.bit.ly/RTE2Live) with studio analysis from Richard Dunne, Richie Sadlier and Michael O’Neill.

What is the format?

Seven teams compete in the tournament. There are four stages: the play-off round, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final.

Who will take part?

Al Jazira (Abu Dhabi)

Emirati hosts Al Jazira will make their first appearance in the competition, and will play Auckland City FC in the first game of the tournament.

Player to watch: Former Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra.

Auckland City FC (New Zealand)

The New Zealand club have competed in the competition more times than any other club, despite only being founded in 2004. They won their seventh consecutive Oceania title earlier this year.

Player to watch: New Zealand international Clayton Lewis.

Club de Futbol Pachuca (Mexico)

Pachuca are making their fourth appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup this year. ‘Los Tuzos‘ qualified this year by winning the 2016/17 CONCACAF Champions League.

Player to watch: Former AC Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda.

Gremio (Brazil)

Brazilian side Grêmio qualified for the tournament for the first time by winning their first Copa Libertadores title in 22 years. They are known as O Rei de Copas ('The King of Cups').

Player to watch: Brazil international Luan Vieira - a striker said to be on Barcelona and Liverpool’s radar.

Real Madrid (Spain)

Real Madrid won the FIFA Club World Cup last year, and qualified for this year’s tournament by winning the UEFA Champions League in June. They will enter the tournament at the semi-final stage.

Player to watch: Who else but the inimitable Cristiano Ronaldo?

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds qualified by winning the 2017 AFC Champions League. They finished third in their sole Club World Cup appearance in 2007.

Player to watch: Former Leicester City player Yuki Abe.

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Wydad won the right to represent Africa at the tournament by winning the CAF Champions League, and the Moroccan club also ended their 14 year wait for a league title last year.

Player to watch: Up-and-coming Morocco international Achraf Bencharki.

FIXTURES

Al Jazira v Auckland City - Wednesday 6 December, 5pm (RTÉ Player Exclusive)

Pachuca v Wydad Casablanca - Saturday 9 December, 1pm (RTÉ Player Exclusive)

Match 1 Winner v Urawa Red Diamonds - Saturday 9 December, 4.30pm (RTÉ Player Exclusive)

5th place play-off - Tuesday 12 December, 2pm (RTÉ Player Exclusive)

Semi-final 1 (Gremio v Match 3 Winner) - Tuesday 12 December, 5pm (RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player)

Semi-final 2 (Real Madrid v Match 2 Winner) - Wednesday 13 December, 5pm (RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player)

Third-place play-off - Saturday 16 December, 2pm (RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player)

The final - Saturday 16 December, 5pm (RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player)