The Football Association of Wales are still searching for a new national team manager, but insist that whoever gets the job, they won't be English.

Wales are on the hunt for a new boss after Chris Coleman left to take charge of Sunderland, following his country's unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

The FAW are hoping to have a new manager in place by the end of January but while they have yet to nail down a target, they know who - or rather what - they don't want.

"We have always favoured Welsh people because arguably the passion is there," FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford told the BBC.

"Somebody said this earlier, Welsh most definitely, foreign possibly, but definitely not English.

"We have the draw for the European Nations League at the end of January so it would be lovely to take a new manager across to that draw, so that gives you the first sort of deadline we are working to."

Former Welsh international Craig Bellamy and John Hartson are among those to have expressed an interest in the role, while Ryan Giggs is also believed to be interested.