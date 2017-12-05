Group A

Manchester United have qualified and will win their group unless CSKA Moscow can win by four goals at Old Trafford. Realistically, CSKA will battle with Basel for second place while Benfica have no points and will play no further part in Europe beyond this week.

Group B

Five straight wins guarantee Paris St Germain qualification. Second-placed Bayern Munich will also go forward in the Champions League, but would need a four-goal win to pip PSG to top spot. Anderlecht's poor campaign sees them pointless and they would need at least a 3-0 win in Glasgow to edge Celtic out of the Europa League spot.

Group C

Chelsea hold top spot with qualification certain regardless of their next result. Roma loom close behind and could steal top position if they beat Qarabag and Chelsea drop points against Atletico Madrid. If Roma fail to win, Atletico could snatch second with victory rather than qualifying for the Europa League.

Group D

Group leaders Barcelona will qualify as group winners, leaving Juventus and Sporting Lisbon with all to play for. If Sporting win and Juventus draw, Sporting will move on to the next round. As it stands currently, Sporting are heading for the Europa League.

Group E

It is tight at the top of Group E, meaning Liverpool must gain at least a point at Spartak Moscow to be sure of qualifying or win to make top spot secure. Spartak appear to be heading to the Europa League, unless they win and Sevilla drop points. Sevilla will qualify if they beat bottom-placed Maribor and could finish top if Liverpool slip up.

Group F

Undefeated Manchester City will qualify as group winners. Napoli could steal second position if they beat pointless Feyenoord and Shakhtar Donetsk lose to City, or will otherwise drop to the Europa League.

Group G

Besiktas are assured of first place. Second-placed Porto have the head-to-head advantage over Leipzig and need only match their result in the final round of games - Leipzig host the group winners while Porto take on bottom club Monaco.

Group H

Tottenham will also definitely finish top of their group after some impressive wins, including against Real Madrid who will go forward as runners-up. Dortmund and Apoel will battle for a Europa League place.

Watch Liverpool v Spartak Moscow from 7pm on RTÉ2 and online at rte.ie/player.