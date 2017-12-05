Callum McGregor is keen for Celtic to finish off ailing Anderlecht at Parkhead tonight.

The Hoops are third in their Champions League group and, thanks to their 3-0 away win against the Belgian club in September, are well placed to secure a Europa League spot.

While Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich are already through to the knockout stages, midfielder McGregor wants Celtic to be as dominant as they were during their victory in Brussels against a side still looking for their first point.

"We need to go and stamp our authority on this game and not just sit back and defend that 3-0 lead," said the Scotland international.

"We will try to play our own game, we've been at our best when we've done that and not sat back and tried to defend leads.

"I think it's important for our mindset to go and take the game to them.

"We're looking forward to it. We've recovered well over the weekend and we've prepared properly so we're ready to go.

"We have been drawn in another tough group and when the draw was made everybody looked at the two Anderlecht games as being the deciding ones if we were going to progress in European football after Christmas.

"We have put ourselves into a great position to do that and hopefully we can."

Midfielder Sven Kums insists Anderlecht will be able to cope with the Celtic Park atmosphere, which is sure to be typically frenzied.

The 29-year-old said: "It will be very difficult. But we need to be ready and the key will be not to be impressed by this great atmosphere.

"It's not too much for us. We are used to playing big games - we played Bayern and PSG - so the atmosphere should be a motivation.

"As a sportsman, of course we know it's going to be difficult.

"But you have to have trust in yourself. We haven't come here just to play the game and lose. There is always a small chance."