Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has agreed a new two-year deal that will see him remain with the club until 2019.
The Galway native took over the reins in November 2013 and has the option of a third year as part of the new deal.
Harps are seeking to return to the top-flight after last season’s relegation from the SSE Airtricity League and Horgan is glad to have put pen to paper.
"I’m pleased to have been in a position to sign a new contract with Finn Harps," he said.
"The hard work starts right away for me in trying to put a squad together for the new season. That will take a bit of time but it starts from tonight."
Chairperson Sean Quinn said it was important to have some continuity within the club.
"It’s important that Ollie has got the two-year contract and the Board of Directors is now looking forward to working with him to build a team that will be competitive in the League of Ireland First Division in 2018" he added