Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has agreed a new two-year deal that will see him remain with the club until 2019.

The Galway native took over the reins in November 2013 and has the option of a third year as part of the new deal.

Harps are seeking to return to the top-flight after last season’s relegation from the SSE Airtricity League and Horgan is glad to have put pen to paper.

"I’m pleased to have been in a position to sign a new contract with Finn Harps," he said.

"The hard work starts right away for me in trying to put a squad together for the new season. That will take a bit of time but it starts from tonight."

Chairperson Sean Quinn said it was important to have some continuity within the club.

"It’s important that Ollie has got the two-year contract and the Board of Directors is now looking forward to working with him to build a team that will be competitive in the League of Ireland First Division in 2018" he added