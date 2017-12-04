The absence of Paul Pogba for Manchester United in next week’s derby clash with City will not be a game-changer, says Eamon Dunphy, because the French midfielder is over-hyped.

The French international was red-carded in the 3-1 win over Arsenal at the weekend after a rash challenge on Hector Bellerin and the club has decided not to appeal the decision.,

While he will be available for the Champions League clash against CSKA Moscow tomorrow, he will miss Sunday’s encounter with Pep Guardiola’s table toppers at Old Trafford.

Speaking on RTÉ 2fm’s Game On programme, Dunphy described the challenge on the Arsenal defender as "stupid" rather than vicious, adding that it was an unnecessary red card.

Some critics believe the 24-year-old has failed to hit the heights predicted following his £90m return move to Old Trafford last year and Dunphy is of the opinion that the swash-buckling midfielder won’t be a major loss to Jose Mourinho for the top-of-the-table clash.

"It’s not a game-changer," he told listeners. "I don’t think Pogba is that good. There are a lot of guys in England hyping him up.

"He’s okay, but he’s always on the edge of the game. He’s not somebody who brings a lot of influence to bear on the game.

"He made a goal at the weekend, but for £90m, you are expecting a lot more over the 90 minutes, a lot more intensity."

The RTÉ Soccer pundit went on to describe Pogba as "self-indulgent" and again reiterated his view that he is not a player in the world-class category.

"He’s not a world class player, he’s not a make-the-difference player"

"He looks like he hasn’t a care in the world. I’d say he is a smashing lad to be going out on a night out, or living next door to, but does he win matches?

"I think he’s a guy who is probably best playing out wide, like he was played at Juventus, making the odd intervention. He’s not a world class player, he’s not a make-the-difference player."

He described two-goal Jesse Lingard as a player of "real ability", but reserved special praise for another member of the starting team.

With Arsenal enjoying 74% possession and United scoring three goals from their four shots on target, goalkeeper David De Gea was called up on no fewer than 14 occasions to produce a save, a joint Premier League record.

Some of his interventions drew widespread acclaim, with the eye-catching double-save from Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez the pick of the bunch.

Dunphy says it was one of the all-time great goalkeeping performances.

"He’s been great for the past three years. His performance at Arsenal at the weekend was stunning, really stunning," he said.

"It’s incredible to see someone getting better. It was the story of the game. Otherwise United would have lost."

City will move 11 points clear of their nearest challengers if they take the local bragging rights on Sunday, but while Guardiola’s side have been breath-taking at times going forward, Dunphy has reservations over their rearguard.

"They must get a defence from somewhere," he said. "They don’t have one.

"Nicolas Otamendi is an accident, not waiting to happen, he happens every week. He’s just an accident."