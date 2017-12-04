West Ham may be struggling but there were signs in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday that things may get better under David Moyes' watch.

One West Ham player who did catch the eye at Eastlands was Republic of Ireland U21 international Declan Rice.

Speaking as a pundit on BBC's Match of the Day 2 programme, Matthew Upson, who himself played for the East London club, praised Rice's performance in what was his first top-flight start in defence.

"For his first Premier League start at centre back, he handles himself brilliantly," said Upson.

"He was in a back three. I thought his decision making, when to come out and when to hold his position, he identifies it, releases himself and just tidies up nicely. He did that all afternoon.

"It’s a natural feel for the game but I think he’s also been working on it. It’s something he’s been doing in training, very aware of tactically improving at such a young age, and just by identifying these positions.

And while Rice was caught out of position for City's winning goal, Upson feels Rice should be kept in the first team and added: "Playing time and time again, week in week out, at this level he’s just going to get better and better."

Fellow pundit Phil Neville also agreed that the 18-year-old stood out, with the former Manchester United star saying: "Today was a great learning experience for him. He played really well, the test now is can he do it against Chelsea next week and then against Arsenal."