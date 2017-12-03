Valencia wasted the chance to close the gap with La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points when they fell to their first defeat of the season on Sunday, losing 1-0 at Getafe despite playing 65 minutes with an extra man.

Getafe had a goal correctly ruled out for offside in the first half when Mauro Arambarri's distance shot was turned in by team mate Amath Ndiaye.

Moments later the home fans' frustration grew when midfielder Arambarri was shown a second yellow card and dismissed in the 25th minute.

Getafe went ahead in the 66th minute through a distance shot from midfielder Markel Bergara which took a big deflection off former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista and sailed over goalkeeper Neto and into the net.

Valencia, who were missing decisive winger Goncalo Guedes and defenders Ezequiel Garay and Jeison Murillo through injury and whose coach Marcelino was serving a touchline ban, struggled to create chances.

Their best efforts came from a series of free kicks from captain Dani Parejo, who struck the post and was three times denied by former Valencia goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Getafe's goalkeeper made one final save to thwart his old side in repelling a shot from winger Carlos Soler deep in injury time.

There was a welcome victory too for Leganes as they came from behind to beat Villarreal 3-1 and end a run of four successive league defeats.

Dani Raba had given the visitors the lead at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on the hour with his first goal for the club, but their advantage lasted just 12 minutes before full-back Diego Rico levelled.

Nabil El Zhar put the home side in front for the first time with nine minutes remaining, but it was left to midfielder Gabriel to seal victory with a third in stoppage time.