Robbie Brady was stretchered off the field with his leg in a brace after an awkward collision during Burnley's Premier League tussle with Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Republic of Ireland man hit the turf after a 27th-minute challenge on Harry Maguire and looked to be in some distress as he left the field.

He'd been his team's best player in the first 25 minutes and both club and country will now sweat on the extent of the injury.

Burnley have made a terrific start to the campaign, sitting in sixth ahead of the trip to Leicester.

Sean Dyche's exploits had attracted the attentions of Everton, who failed to lure him to Goodison Park. The Clarets are facing into a hectic festive period and would feel Brady's loss.

For Ireland, the play-off hammering against Denmark means there's no World Cup in Russia to look forward to in 2018, but Martin O'Neill will hope one of his key men isn't hampered by a lengthy absence as he looks to pick up the pieces of that Aviva Stadium disaster.