New West Brom boss Alan Pardew will hold talks with Jonny Evans to determine the defender's future.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester all failed with summer bids for the Albion captain, who the Baggies value at over £30million.

The club plan to offer him a new contract and Pardew is keen to sit down with Evans after being appointed on a deal until 2020 on Wednesday.

"I think the assurance I need is probably from Jonny more than anybody and I haven't met him yet," he said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him. I think he's a fabulous player and very important for the club so I will have a good old discussion with him."

Evans has a contract until 2019 after joining from Manchester United for £6million rising to £8million in 2015.

He scored an own goal as Albion drew 2-2 with Newcastle on Wednesday but will skipper the side when Pardew takes charge for the first time against former club Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Evans aside, the 56-year-old will assess the squad before making any decision over what to do in the transfer market.

Pardew worked with Albion's sporting director Nicky Hammond at Reading and will trust his judgement going into January.

He said: "I think it is important you have that trust. He is not going to say to me, 'Go and buy some £25million Argentinian' when we have not got the money.

"He is going to tell me the market, where we are, our options. We might have a problem with this player, we might need to address it if we move on. You have some clarity and I don't think anyone will get in the way of that. That is important.

"Let's make one thing clear, Tony (Pulis) had more information about the group than I do because obviously he has managed and signed most of the players here.

"He has far more knowledge of that than I do as I sit right here. It is difficult for me to answer. I will have to see how we go and assess quickly.

"I will take on board the staff I have here and their information, talk to the analysts and see where our numbers are and try and react to that."