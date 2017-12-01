St Patrick's Athletic attacker Kurtis Byrne has completed a move to Irish Premiership outfit Linfield.

Byrne scored 11 times in a tough campaign for the Saints, who just avoided relegation from the Airtricity League Premier Division.

The former Bohs and Dundalk man - son of ex-Celtic striker Paul - moved to Inchicore from the Gypsies a year ago, but now heads for pastures new.

"I'm delighted Kurtis has agreed to come and sign for us," Linfield boss David Healy told the club's website.

"There was quite a lot of interest in him from League of Ireland clubs and having seen him play last season for St Pats, we feel he will be a really good addition to our forward line.

"He's a good age for a striker at 27 and he comes with a lot of experience gained at Dundalk, Bohemians and St Pats, as well as at Hibs in Scotland.

"He's technically very good and what's particularly pleasing, having spoken to him at length, is that he really wants to come and play here. I'm really looking forward to working with him once he joins the squad and I know our supporters will give him a warm welcome once he comes onboard."