Everton have announced the appointment of Sam Allardyce as their new manager on an 18-month contract.

The former England, Newcastle, Sunderland and Limerick FC boss will take charge of the Toffees for the first time time in Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Huddersfield.

Allardyce said: "I've always thought Everton was a great club. It is a great club. Obviously, the club has gone through a difficult spell and hopefully I can put that behind us as quickly as possible and start looking upwards again."

Allardyce, 63, watched from the stands as Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick in Everton's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Wednesday and takes over with the Merseyside club 13th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

The news of Allardyce's appointment comes more than a month after the Toffees sacked Ronald Koeman.

That was the final game of an eight-match spell in caretaker charge for Under-23s boss David Unsworth and an uplifting way to finish what had been a difficult run.

"The attraction of the club itself, the people I've known at the club - Peter Reid is one of my best mates, so are Andy Gray and Paul Bracewell, whom I worked with at Sunderland - these people have always made me aware of just how special and unique a club Everton is and I feel really enthused and energised to come in as manager," said Allardyce.

"Ultimately, it's the ambition of the club, the ambition of the owner and the board, allied to the fact that it's Everton and all the fantastic history, which have proved to be key for me.

"Ambition is important for any manager or coach, owner or director. It's what you need to have and hopefully we can deliver to the fans to get this club high up the league. That's what we're aiming for.

"Let's try to get a healthy spirit around the club. That's difficult when you're losing but the win last night over West Ham and the magnificent atmosphere around Goodison, which was just brilliant, well that's lifted everybody around the club.

"Last season showed what the club is trying to build and we need to demonstrate that level of ambition and assuredness again. We can. It's a question now of putting in the work to do that and I'm really enthused by the prospect."