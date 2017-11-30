David Silva has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City, the Premier League leaders have announced.

The Spain playmaker, whose previous deal expired at the end of next season, is now committed to the club until 2020.

That will take the 31-year-old's service at the Etihad Stadium to a decade.

Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010 and has been one the most influential players in the club's history. He has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup with them.

He has also been in fine form this season with eight assists in the league for Pep Guardiola's side, more than any other player in the competition.

Silva told the club's website, www.mancity.com: "I am so happy to have committed my future to City.

"I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven and a half seasons here and, with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond.

"The style of football we are playing is a pleasure to be a part of and I look forward to winning more titles in the years to come."

City lead the Premier League by eight points after 14 games and are through to the last 16 of the Champions League.