Republic of Ireland international Callum O’Dowda will undergo ankle surgery on Thursday, but it is not yet clear how long he will face on the sidelines.

The winger suffered the injury in Bristol City’s 3-2 win over Hull City on Saturday.

City head physio Steve Allen said : "Callum will undergo a diagnostic arthroscope operation to ascertain any damage sustained in the challenge and stabilise the ankle joint.

"Once the surgery has taken place, we should have a clearer indication as to how long we will be without Callum for."

O’Dowda tweeted after learning the news: "Devastated to have to undergo surgery for my injury.

"I will be working extremely hard and I am determined to come back stronger than ever.

"Thanks for the support, it hasn't gone unnoticed."