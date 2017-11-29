Former England boss Sam Allardyce has agreed a deal to become the manager of Premier League club Everton, according to a Sky Sports report.

Allardyce, 63, stepped in to rescue struggling Crystal Palace from relegation midway through last season but resigned before the start of the current campaign.

He will replace Dutchman Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park.

Everton sacked Koeman last month after a poor start to the season and placed their under-23 coach David Unsworth in temporary charge, but results have not improved and the club are currently one place above the relegation zone.

The Merseysiders, who host fellow strugglers West Ham United on Wednesday, are in 17th place with 12 points from 13 games after three wins, three draws and seven defeats.