Soccer Republic analyst Alan Cawley believes relations between the FAI and PFAI have reached an all-time low amid more unhappiness from the players' union at support from the governing body.

The PFAI’s training camp for out of contract players has been backed by the FAI for the last number of years with pitches, kit and footballs provided by the Association.

However, this year the PFAI were told that pitches were unavailable and a move to a new supplier meant gear was also not forthcoming.

PFAI general secretary Stephen McGuinness hinted to the Irish Examiner that it wasn’t a coincidence.

He said: "I met with the FAI on Friday and they just told us that it was unavailable to the PFAI. None of it was available.

"I thought it was a date clash, maybe they had something on, but that didn’t seem to be the case and I was clearly told it was unavailable to us."

McGuinness added: "The disappointing thing from our point of view, and the support from the FAI which hasn’t happened, is that this is not about the PFAI, it’s about the players who, ultimately, you would think, the FAI care about and would overlook whatever issues they have with us and be able to assist players."

The FAI responded by saying the pitches were simply not available to use at short notice and they didn’t have the other resources on the dates requested because of the recent switch to New Balance.

It was a tempestuous year for their relationship after the PFAI took a hard line stance on the FAI’s level of support to the women’s national team and the sagas involving Athlone Town and Bray Wanderers.

Cawley told RTÉ Sport this morning: "These appear to be petty squabbles and the relationship looks to be at a low that it hasn’t reached before.

"It isn’t beneficial for anyone. This gets in the way of the game. This has been valuable for players in the last eight years and you want to see everyone go out of their way to support it.

"Everyone wants players in employment and you would hope that these differences can be sorted out in the future because it will be the players that suffer."

The camps went ahead after the PFAI hired pitches and three clubs and CX+ Sport provided other venues and equipment.