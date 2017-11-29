When is the draw, and can I watch it live?

The draw is due to start at 3pm Irish time. Viewers can watch it on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 2:45pm. FIFA have recruited Gary Lineker to host the draw.

How will it work?

The 32 teams will be split into eight four-team groups. Each team is in one of four pots, with their position in the FIFA world rankings for October determining which pot they occupy. The exception to that is hosts Russia, who are in Pot One.

There can be a maximum of two European sides per group, but no other confederation can have more than one team in a group, so no South American sides will go head to head in the group phase for example.

What's the line-up of the pots?

Pot 1: Russia (hosts), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Uruguay, Mexico, Croatia

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

When is the tournament taking place?

14 June to 15 July with matches mostly kicking off at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm although there are some exceptions.

Where are the matches held?

Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Saint Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.

All the cities are in or just outside European Russia to reduce travel time.