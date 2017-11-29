Alan Pardew is expected to be appointed West Brom's new manager on Wednesday aiming to guide the club away from danger.

The former Crystal Palace boss is set to inherit a team which blew a 2-0 lead on Tuesday to draw 2-2 with Newcastle.

Albion are two points above the Premier League relegation zone and winless in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Once he is confirmed Pardew's first game will come against Palace - the club which sacked him last December - on Saturday.

The Baggies have drawn both their games since sacking Tony Pulis last week and caretaker boss Gary Megson believes they are at least making progress.

He said: "We are on a poor run but we've also just been down to Spurs (a 1-1 draw) and now drawn 2-2.

"It's baby steps but they are making them. We've got some decent players, all honest, never is there a doubt over their workrate but sometimes we don't have the wherewithal to see games out.

"In terms of the points we've lost, not what the opposition have won, they've come from deal-able problems."