Former Manchester United player John Cofie, who was the youngest ever million pound signing, was one of five new players unveiled by Derry City today.

Cofie joined United from Burnley for £1million as a 14-year-old in 2007, turning down a host of other top clubs to move to Old Trafford.

However things did not work out as planned for the frontman who moved to Barnsley in 2013 following a succession of loan moves, he was most recently playing his football for Stalybridge Celtic.

Derry boss Kenny Shiels believes that a move to the Brandywell will offer the former England Under-17 international a chance to revive his career.

"He is the youngest ever million pound player at aged 14, Manchester united bought him then he went to Royal Antwerp, Barnsley and Southport," he said. He’s now 24 and it is a good opportunity for him and for me to resurrect his career."

Cofie is joined by four other new players at the Brandywell as City strengthened their squad considerably in preparation for next season's domestic and European campaign.

Swedish centre-back and former Galway United player Armin Aganovic also joins the Candystripes, as does Scottish midfielder David Hopkirk and American born midfielder Conor Agnew who was on trial with the club last season.

Veteran League of Ireland defender Gavin Peers rounds out the numbers, after a season a St Patrick’s Atheltic and Shiels is expecting big things from the former Sligo Rovers centre-back.

"Gavin Peers brings experience and organisation," he said. "He knows the league and he is something we haven’t got - his experience and organisational skills will lend himself to our needs."