Dundalk have completed the signing of in-demand Galway United striker Ronan Murray.

Murray suffered relegation from the League of Ireland Premier Division with Galway United last season but his record of 17 goals in 38 games for the Tribesmen made him one of the most sought-after strikers in the league.

The Lilywhites have won the race for the 26-year-old's signature after manager Stephen Kenny made his signing a priority.

Murray has had permanent spells in England with Ipswich Town and Notts County with loan stints with Torquay United, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Kenny will now turn his attentions to resigning players who lined out for him last season. "We're waiting at the moment on John Mountney, Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney," he said.

"We should be wiser by the weekend where we are with those three as a lot will depend on how that goes."