Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino insists Manchester City can be defeated as he prepares to take on the unbeaten Premier League pacesetters.

Pep Guardiola's free-scoring side have produced some sensational performances so far this season, winning 12 and drawing once to open up an eight-point gap over second-placed rivals Manchester United.

City, however, needed a lucky late winner from Raheem Sterling to scrape past Huddersfield on Sunday and Pellegrino believes that game shows it is possible to take points off them.

"Nobody is unbeatable in football and in sport," Pellegrino said ahead of Wednesday evening's clash at the Etihad Stadium.

"Every single team has got problems, because yesterday Huddersfield were really close to getting something.

"We have to be on the top if we want to have any chance.

"Hopefully it could be a nice day for us."

Saints travel to the north west on the back of Sunday's morale-boosting 4-1 victory over struggling Everton.

That result brought to an end a three-game winless run which included a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Burnley and a comprehensive 3-0 loss at Liverpool.

Argentinian Pellegrino knows his players need to be at their optimum to earn a positive result against City and has called for them to produce a better display than they managed at Anfield in their previous away game.

"We'll play against one of the best sides in the Premier League, it will be really tough for us and we will need to be a hundred per cent with our performance, a hundred per cent with out attitude if we want to have any chance," the 46-year-old added.

"It's incredible how they can sustain their performance every single game, playing mostly with the same players.

"To be in the top team the first thing that you need is to create a mentality to try and to do it and I think now they are in an amazing moment."