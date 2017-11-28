Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that the club will not sell Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window.

Both players are out of contract in the summer and can negotiate with clubs for a summertime move in the New Year.

Ozil is a reported target for Manchester United and Barcelona, and Sanchez was the subject of a failed bid from Manchester City last summer.

However, despite speculation, the Arsenal boss insists that his side are not tempted to cash in on the two high-profile players and that he will risk them leaving for free in the summer.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Huddersfield tomorrow, the Arsenal boss was asked whether the duo would still be at the Emirates in February.

"Yes, of course," he replied. "No doubt. I don't think every day about that at the moment. As long as they are here, they give their best for the club.

"As far as I'm concerned, they'll stay until the end of the season unless something unbelievable happens.

"In press conferences you confront me with speculation, but for me they stay until the end of the season - that's what we decided at the start of the season."

Wenger is still holding out hope that both Sanchez and Ozil will sign new deals with the London club.

"Will they stay longer? That's impossible to say right now, but they have a contract until the end of the season.

"If it's up to me then, yes, they stay next season. But there's more to it than that. They have to decide that."

Wenger also spoke about the future of Jack Wilshere, who has also been linked with a move after failing to nail down a regular first-team place this season.



"I always considered his interests because he has been an Arsenal player since a kid," said Wenger. "My first priority is what is best for him.



"I have to consider the interests of Jack Wilshere and Arsenal. If I think its in his best interest to stay here, I will fight 100 percent for that."