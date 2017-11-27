AC Milan have sacked coach Vincenzo Montella and placed former club favourite Gennaro Gattuso in charge of first-team affairs.

Gattuso was previously in charge of the club's youth team.

The Rossoneri are in seventh place in Serie A, 18 points behind leaders Napoli.

The decision comes after Milan were held to a goalless draw by Torino at the weekend.

#ACMilan announce to have parted ways with @VMontella. Management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso, who leaves his position as Primavera coach and to whom we wish the best of luck — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 27, 2017

Milan have won just twice in their last nine league matches and Sunday's result was the fourth successive home league game without a goal.

Just six wins in Serie A have cost Montella his job as his impressive start to the campaign, winning 10 of the first 12 matches in all competitions, faded quickly.

Milan have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League with a match to spare but their dwindling domestic form has been a concern for some time.

Former midfielder Gattuso played for Milan between 1999 and 2013, winning two Serie A titles and the Champions League twice.

He has guided the club's Primavera side to third in their table, just two behind leaders Atalanta and behind city rivals Inter on goal difference only, having won six of their last eight matches.