Cristiano Ronaldo netted on the rebound after his penalty had been saved to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory over Malaga in their LaLiga clash at the Bernabeu.

With leaders Barcelona set to play at second-placed Valencia on Sunday night, Zinedine Zidane's men were looking to make the most of their opportunity to eat into a 10-point deficit.

It seemed all was going to plan when France forward Karim Benzema put the hosts ahead after nine minutes, only for Diego Rolan to equalise.

Real Madrid were soon back in front when Casemiro headed in a corner after 21 minutes.

Gonzalo Castro levelled up again early in the second half with a 30-yard effort, but Ronaldo had the final say by lashing home with 14 minutes left after his spot-kick had been stopped by Roberto.

Saturday's late match saw Atletico Madrid romp to a 5-0 win at Levante, which put them back above their city rivals into third place.

Atletico, who drew 0-0 at home with Real last weekend, went ahead after just five minutes following an own goal from Levante defender Roberto Suarez Pier.

Kevin Gameiro doubled the visitors' lead with a close-range finish on 29 minutes after Angel Correa had rounded the keeper and seen a goalbound shot blocked.

The French forward got his second of the night just before the hour when picked out in the penalty area by compatriot Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico striker Griezmann then got in on the act with a double of his own, scoring twice in the space of three minutes.

First Griezmann slid in at the far post to convert a low cross through the six-yard box from Gameiro on 65 minutes.

Griezmann was then in the right place to net again after Gameiro's shot had been saved following a break down the right, to cap an impressive away performance by Diego Simeone's men.

Real Betis had earlier snatched a 2-2 draw in a dramatic finish against Girona, where each team scored deep into stoppage time.

The visitors, who were promoted to the top flight for the first time last season, went ahead just before half-time when Cristian Portu chipped the goalkeeper.

That looked set to be enough for what would have been a third victory in four LaLiga outings, but Andres Guardado equalised with a free-kick from 20 yards after 85 minutes.

Portu, though, struck again in stoppage time, bundling the ball in at the far post.

Betis, however, earned themselves a point when, with more than four additional minutes played, substitute Cristian Tello slotted in an angled drive to spark wild celebrations from the home support at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

In Saturday's lunch-time kick-off, Eibar moved away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at struggling Alaves - in a feisty game which saw eight players booked and two sent off.

Joan Jordan put Eibar ahead in the 42nd minute.

Christian Santos was sent off for Alaves on the stroke of half-time and Charles made him pay, adding a second in the 69th minute.

Charles was then dismissed himself before Burgui's stoppage-time consolation.