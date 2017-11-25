Watford's Portuguese manager Marco Silva, coveted by Everton, enhanced his reputation further as his side consolidated eighth place with a dominant performance in a 3-0 win at Newcastle United.

It was their fourth away win and maintained a run of having scored at least two goals in every game on the road this season.

Will Hughes, the midfielder who got his first Premier League goal last week, added another one in the first 20 minutes, steering in a cut-back by Marvin Zeegelaar.

Just before halftime Zeegelaar forced an own goal by American DeAndre Yedlin, and striker Andre Gray added the third, made by the impressive Brazilian Richarlison.

Defender Mamadou Sakho struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a badly-needed 2-1 win for the Premier League's basement club Crystal Palace over Stoke City at Selhurst Park.

Xherdan Shaqiri gave Stoke the lead with a sensational solo goal early in the second half, picking up the ball on the halfway line and racing through a thicket of defenders before curling home a left-footed shot.

The lead lasted only three minutes as Ruben Loftus-Cheek stole in at the back post to tuck home Andros Townsend's cross to equalise for the Eagles.

Ryan Shawcross missed a great late chance for Stoke and Palace made the most of it, with Yohan Cabaye hitting the post before Sakho rifled home the rebound in the 92nd minute to give Roy Hodgson's side just their second victory of the season.

Swansea City produced a vastly-improved performance and ended a run of four straight Premier League losses with a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer missed a chance to seal the win in the final 10 minutes, shooting straight at goalkeeper Asmir Begovic before missing with his second attempt while team mate Tammy Abraham had a penalty appeal denied late on.

Wilfried Bony provided the game's other talking point just before halftime when the Swansea striker curled a shot into the top corner but his effort was disallowed after Jordan Ayew was adjudged to have fouled defender Nathan Ake in the build-up.

Bournemouth began the game brightly but missed a chance to go ahead within two minutes as winger Marc Pugh scuffed Joshua King's low cross. Bournemouth sat back and allowed Swansea to grow in confidence but the hosts failed to make the most of their chances.