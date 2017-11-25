Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill is the favourite to become the next manager at Everton after odds were slashed on his appointment overnight.

Ireland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing 5-1 to Denmark in the second-leg of their qualifier.

O'Neill has yet to sign a new contract with the FAI despite having a verbal agreement.

Everton have struggled to fill the managerial vacancy left by Ronald Koeman who was sacked last month

David Unsworth was put in temporary charge of the Merseyside outfit but he has failed to make an impact and they currently sit fifth from the bottom in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's encounter with Southampton.