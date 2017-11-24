Patrick Hoban is to rejoin his old club Dundalk after spending the past three seasons in England.

The 26-year old Galway born striker was the joint top scorer in the League of Ireland in 2014, his 20 goals helping Dundalk to their first league title win in nineteen years.

He departed for Oxford United immediately after that triumph but struggled to break into the side, and soon sent out on loan deals to Stevenage and Grimsby Town.

He joined Mansfield Town in League Two at the beginning of last season. He hit four goals in 21 appearances and was released by the club at the end of May.

He's been a free agent since then and has now been snapped up by Stephen Kenny.

Meanwhile, Kenny has also brought Stephen Folan and Dean Jarvis to the club as they seek to reclaim their supremacy in the league after their charge for four in a row was frustrated by John Caulfield's Cork City team.