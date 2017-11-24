Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has called on current Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho to loosen the shackles from his players.

Cantona has been accused of 'parking the bus' against the better teams they have faced this season, though this hasn't stopped them climbing to second in the Premier League table - behind only Manchester rivals City.

The Frenchman is one of the club's most-loved players and speaking on the FullTimeDEVILS YouTube channel he said he would love to see a more attacking game.

"United always played, won, in a good way. We enjoyed the game – it’s a strong philosophy of the club. It’s passing, movement and also winning things, which is very important," explained Cantona.

"Mourinho has won a lot of things and he’s won things with United already. For me, I prefer when it’s more fancy, creative. It’s why I loved to play for United.

"Even before he arrived and managed United, I really loved Mourinho."

Cantona in his playing days

Cantona continued: "I really love Mourinho – I love the way he plays. It’s just that I prefer more offensive football; it’s United. It’s the same with Barcelona – if people saw them playing defensively, nobody would understand.

"This philosophy of the game is very strong in United and this is difficult to understand. But I love Mourinho and he will win things with United – this is very important."

United have scored league 27 goals already this season, a total only bettered by City's 40, and having conceded just six they have the best defensive record in the Premier League.

However, Mourinho has come under fire for his tactics in some big games, such as the recent visit to Anfield to play Liverpool, which played out as a tepid 0-0 draw.

The Red Devils take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday at 3.0 at Old Trafford.