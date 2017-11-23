An Italian court sentenced former Manchester City and AC Milan forward Robinho in absentia to nine years in prison after convicting him of taking part in a gang rape of an Albanian woman in 2013.

A Milan court ruled that Robinho and five other Brazilians assaulted the woman, who was 22 at the time, after plying her with alcohol in a nightclub. The trials of the other five men have been put on hold as their whereabouts is not known.

Robinho, 33, who currently plays with Atletico Mineiro in Brazil, pleaded not guilty via his lawyer and never appeared at any of the court hearings in northern Italy.

A statement posted on his official Instagram account also says: "We would like to clarify that he has already defended himself against the accusations, affirming that he did not participate in the episode. All legal measures are being taken."

He has a right to two appeals and Italy would only launch extradition proceedings once this legal process is exhausted, a legal source said.

The Milan court ordered the victim to receive €60,000 as compensation for her suffering.

Robinho, who also played for Real Madrid and Manchester City, has made 100 appearances for the Brazil national team and scored 28 goals.