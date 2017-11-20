Drogheda United are on the search for a new manager after Pete Mahon announced his resignation from the role.

Mahon's decision comes after the Drogs were relegated to the First Division, following a disappointing Premier Division campaign.

The Dubliner first joined Drogheda in February 2015 as assistant manager to Johnny McDonnell before the two departed the club in August.

With Drogheda relegated to the First Division, Mahon was appointed manager in November and he guided the Boynesiders to an immediate return to the Premier Division following a dramatic play-off victory over Wexford Youths.

However Drogheda finished bottom of the league this year and were the first team to be mathematically relegated to the First Division.

"I really enjoyed my time with Drogheda United ever since I arrived at the club," Mahon said. "There have been high and lows during that time but the outstanding memory will always be the night we got promoted last year.

"I have thought long and hard since the end of last season about what is best for all involved and I have decided not to continue as manager for the 2018 season.

"I wish the club the very best in the future and I would like to thank the many people who have supported me during my time with Drogheda United including my backroom staff."

Meanwhile Drogheda winger Adam Wixted also confirmed his exit from the Louth club as he signed for Sligo Rovers.

Wixted, who was the Drogheda player of the year, in Sligo's third new signed of the close season and is eyeing a push for a top three finish next season.

"I don't want to be too confident," he said, "We would be looking to push up the table, be around the mid-table and see where we can get to. I think every club wants to get European football. We have to start something and see where we can go."