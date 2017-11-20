West Brom have sacked Tony Pulis, the club has announced.

The 59-year-old has left his position as head coach at the Hawthorns after just two wins in his last 21 Premier League games following Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Albion are just a point and a place above the relegation zone after an 11-game winless run in all competitions.

Amongst the contenders to take over are recently-sacked Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare, who playe for West Brom, and Ronald Koeman, who departed Everton after a poor start to the season.

Other names linked with the post include former Baggies midfielder Derek McInnew, who is in charge of Aberdeen, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Oscar Garcia, who departed French side St Ettiene last week.

Pulis' sacking by West Brom is the fifth Premier League dismissal of the season already.

The number of top-flight sackings was already at a five-season high even before the Welshman's exit, with four up to November 20 compared to the next highest mark of three by the same stage in the 2015-16 season.

The bosses fired so far this season are Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace), Shakespeare (Leicester), Koeman (Everton) and Slaven Bilic (West Ham).

By this stage in the 2015-16 season Liverpool had sacked Brendan Rodgers and replaced him with current incumbent Jurgen Klopp, Tim Sherwood had been axed by Aston Villa and Dick Advocaat had been dumped by Sunderland.

Pulis speaks to Ireland midfielder James McClean

Chairman John Williams told the club's official site: "These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club.

"We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Assistant head coach Gary Megson, who was manager between 2000 and 2004 and returned to the club in the summer, has been put in caretaker charge.

Owner Guochuan Lai watched the Chelsea defeat after flying over from China for a pre-arranged trip and is now tasked with finding a new manager.

Lai, who bought the club last year, has flown back to China and will be aided and guided by chairman Williams during the search.