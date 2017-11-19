Harry Arter admitted he was desperate to shrug off the devastation of missing out on next summer's World Cup by helping Bournemouth continue their Premier League resurgence.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder, who featured in both legs of his country's 5-1 play-off defeat to Denmark during the international break, scored the crucial third as the Cherries beat Huddersfield 4-0 on Saturday.

It was his first goal of the season and came with Eddie Howe's men under pressure following the dismissal of captain Simon Francis just before half-time.

After a difficult start to the campaign, Bournemouth have now won three of their last four league games, ensuring Arter finished a frustrating week on a high.

"I was really pleased to get the disappointment off my back," the 27-year-old told afcb.co.uk.

"Hopefully (I will) continue in good form, try and get a few more goals but most importantly the team carry on this little bit of momentum we've got.

"That feeling I had after the (Denmark) game as an individual and as a group was something that was devastation in a certain way, professional-wise.

"And I knew coming back here would be a chance to get my season going again personally, just try to get it off my back and perform and be part of a winning team and it was nice to do that."

Ten-man Bournemouth had been penned in their own half for much of the second period when Arter, whose last goal came in a 6-3 defeat at Everton in February, found the back of the net with 20 minutes remaining.

Cherries striker Callum Wilson, who struck a quick-fire double in the first half, claimed his hat-trick late on to complete the scoring.