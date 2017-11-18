Manchester City maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Gabriel Jesus' 10th goal of the campaign in all competitions put the league leaders in front on the stroke of half-time following a wonderful team move.

Kevin De Bruyne then added a second with a rising left-footed effort from 20 yards in the 49th minute after a swift counter-attack.

The visitors rode their luck at times, particularly when Vincent Kompany avoided a red card for a foul on Jamie Vardy, who was bearing down on goal.

However, Pep Guardiola's side are now unbeaten in 24 matches in all competitions after picking up their 16th consecutive victory - a record for an English side.

Harry Arter rattled in a fine strike and Callum Wilson opened his Premier League account for the season with a hat-trick to help 10-man Bournemouth down Huddersfield 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Wilson headed the Cherries in front in the 26th minute and, moments later, he added a second.

The hosts saw Simon Francis sent off for a second bookable offence just before the break but Ireland midfielder Arter - healing some of the wounds from Tuesday night's hammering at the hands of Denmark with a crisp 20-yarder - and Wilson were still able to seal the win in the second half.

Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady both claimed assists in Burnley's 20- defeat of Swansea at Turf Moor.

Jack Cork opened the scoring against his former club on the half-hour mark, steering home a superb Brady cross. Ashley Barnes fired home a wonderful effort from 25 yards in the 40th minute after collecting Hendrick's clever pass to secure victory for the Clarets.

Chelsea remain nine points behind Manchester City after running out easy 4-0 winners against West Brom to increase the pressure on Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Alvaro Morata reacted quickest to Eden Hazard's saved shot to fire the visitors into a 17th-minute lead - his ninth goal for the Blues this season.

Hazard then doubled Chelsea's lead six minutes later after rounding Ben Foster and Marcos Alonso all-but sealed the victory seven minutes before the break.

Hazard added his second just past the hour mark and the Blues saw out the rest of the game to condemn West Brom to a 10th Premier League game without a win.

Mohamed Salah continued his fine form as Liverpool won 3-0 against Southampton at Anfield.

The Egypt winger scored two first-half goals to take his tally for the season to 14 in all competitions and Philippe Coutinho rounded off the victory in the 68th minute.

Crystal Palace remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a 2-2 draw against managerless Everton.

James McArthur opened the scoring for Palace inside the opening minute but Leighton Baines equalised from the penalty spot five minutes later after Scott Dann fouled Ademola Lookman.

Wilfried Zaha restored the home side's lead after 35 minutes before the Toffees hit back again through Oumar Niasse on the stroke of half-time.