Wolves' Matt Doherty and David McGoldrick of Ipswich were among the Irish goalscorers in Saturday's football action.

Conor Hourihane contributed to Aston Villa's victory over QPR with an assist for their opening goal.

Meanwhile, Richie Towell hit Rotherham United's only goal in their League One defeat to Shrewsbury Town, while Eoin Doyle scored a brace to help Oldham Athletic to a win over Rochdale. Elsewhere in the Scottish Premiership, Anthony Stokes scored from the penalty spot for Hibernian as they were defeated by St Johnstone.

A late Jordan Spence goal rescued a point for Ipswich as they drew for the first time this season in an entertaining clash with Hull that finished 2-2.

Mick McCarthy's visitors went ahead after just six minutes courtesy of David McGoldrick's low strike but Hull were back on level terms 11 minutes before the break when Jarrod Bowen rifled in from close range.

Hull took the lead six minutes after the interval thanks to a smart finish from Nouha Dicko but Spence's effort secured a draw late on after Allan McGregor had saved a McGoldrick penalty.

And Town broke the deadlock from the resulting corner when McGoldrick found the bottom corner of McGregor's net from the left side of the area after Hull failed to clear.

76| GOAL! #rufc level as Towell thunders home a half volley following a Newell cross. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/4ysb9ifisg — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) November 18, 2017

Hull equalised in the 34th minute when Kamil Grosicki's deflected cross fell to Bowen at the far post and he fired in from six feet.

City started the second half on the front foot and went ahead in the 51st minute when Dicko burst into the box and calmly tucked beyond Bialkowski after the Ipswich defence had failed to deal with a long ball forward.

Ipswich were presented with a golden opportunity to level things up when the referee pointed to the spot after Waghorn was tripped by Kevin Stewart just inside the area.

But McGregor dived low to his right to keep out McGoldrick's penalty and keep the hosts in front.

Ipswich piled on the pressure in the closing stages and got their reward when Spence bundled the ball in off the post after 88 minutes to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.

Hull could have won it in added time but substitute Adama Diomande headed wide at the back post.

Wolves returned to the top of the Championship with a hard-earned 2-0 victory at lowly Reading.

After a slow start and two early scares, Wolves made the breakthrough when Ivan Cavaleiro waltzed free into the home area to jab home from close range.

Defender Doherty then sealed victory for Wolves when cutting in from the right to score with two minutes remaining.

The Republic of Ireland player sealed it for Wolves with an angled low drive past Mannone.

Stefan Payne's stoppage-time winner clinched 10-man Shrewsbury a 2-1 win at Rotherham and extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One.

Striker Payne struck in the third minute of time added on after Richie Towell's second-half equaliser appeared to have earned Rotherham a point.

Jon Nolan had given Shrewsbury a half-time lead before midfielder Abu Ogogo was shown a straight red card for his 53rd-minute challenge on Shaun Cummings.

Two late goals from Eoin Doyle secured Oldham a 3-1 derby win against Rochdale. Matt Done cancelled out Cameron Dummigan's early header for Oldham, but Doyle struck twice in the final seven minutes.

90| GOOOOOOOAL; Into the corner by Stokes, 1-1 ! pic.twitter.com/3FDcpzqGb0 — Hibernian FC (@HibsOfficial) November 18, 2017

Steven MacLean handed St Johnstone a first victory in seven matches with an injury-time winner in a dramatic finish at Hibs.

Murray Davidson's 74th-minute header for the visitors was cancelled out by Anthony Stokes' controversial penalty in stoppage time, but MacLean struck with literally the last kick of the game to earn a much-needed three points in a 2-1 win for Tommy Wright's side.

Hibs were handed an injury-time life line when referee Thomson pointed to the spot when Joe Shaughnessy was adjudged to have handled Boyle's shot and Stokes made no mistake from 12 yards.

But MacLean struck the winner from close range after Craig's shot was blocked by Marciano.