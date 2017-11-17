Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is free to hold talks with the Scottish FA regarding the vacant manager's job with the Scotland national team.

The Scottish Football Association approached the IFA on Wednesday after identifying the former Shamrock Rovers boss as the man they want to succeed Gordon Strachan.

O'Neill is contracted until June 2020 - a deal he signed in March 2016, before leading his country to the knockout stages of the European Championship in France.

Press Association report that Irish Football Association board gathered for a scheduled meeting on Friday afternoon to green-light a long-standing agreement with O'Neill which meant giving permission was a formality.

O'Neill has been in charge of Northern Ireland for close on six years.

SFA performance director Malky Mackay took charge of Scotland for a friendly defeat by the Netherlands last week, but chief executive Stewart Regan had already ruled him out of the running to succeed Strachan on a long-term basis.

Scotland have not been to a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.