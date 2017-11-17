Ireland are set to face the Netherlands in their 2019 World Cup qualifier without the services of defender Megan Campbell.

The Manchester City defender ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee during her side's Champions League win over LSK Kvinner and as a result is likely to miss Ireland's entire qualifying campaign.

Club update: In last night’s game, @MegCam10 ruptured the ACL in her right knee.



Ireland go into the game against the European Champions unbeaten in their campaign so far having picked up two impressive 2-0 wins over Northern Ireland and Slovakia.

Campbell, who is known for her long throws, had been named in Colin Bell's squad for the game which is due to be played in front of a sell-out 12,000 crowd on 28 November in Nijmegen.

Campbell revealed that she is devastated after her worst nightmare was confirmed.

"My ACL in my right knee has completely ruptured needing surgery and a tough rehabilitation road ahead," she said in a statement.

"It won't be easy as injuries never are, but I know that with the support of my family, friends, teammates and all at Man City women, I will be back to play for both club and country very soon."

Claire Walsh has also been ruled out of the Netherlands game due to injury. Colin Bell has called up Niamh Farrelly from Peamount United and Aisling Meaney from Galway WFC in the place of the injured duo.