Dundalk have agreed a three-year contract with full-back Sean Gannon ending speculation about the 26-year-old's future.

The deal is one of the longest agreed in the League of Ireland in recent years and will keep Gannon at Oriel Park until 2020.

The defender joined Dundalk in 2013 and has enjoyed four very successful seasons with the club, winning three league titles and being named on the PFAI team of the year three times.

"I am absolutely delighted to be staying. I am so pleased to be committing my future to the club. I have had great times here at the club," Gannon said.

"There have been plenty of great nights and I am looking to have many more here. We have been so successful since I joined the club and there has been so many highlights over that time but beating BATE Borisov in Tallaght Stadium is up there.

"It was such a special night for everyone at the club and it qualified us for the group stages of European competition. It elevated the club even more and everyone rallied around each other. We had so much to look forward to after that.

"Playing in the Europa League Group Stages was massive for us and showed we had that capability. I want to get back on that stage though and that’s the plan."

After a disappointing season in which Dundalk were unable to live up to their European exploits of 2016 and surrended their league title to Cork City, Gannon is keen to help his side back to the top.

"There’s exciting times at the club," he insisted. "There’s a lot of ambition here. We are going to have a good squad of players here. Stephen (Kenny) always brings in quality players each year.

"I am just delighted to have got my own deal sorted, got it down now and I am looking forward to being here for a long time."

Meanwhile, Dundalk midfielder Patrick McEleney is being linked with a host of clubs, not least Blackburn Rovers.

The Derry Journal reports that McEleney's representatives are due to hold talks with Doncaster Rovers and Oldham Athletic as well, as he weighs up his options.