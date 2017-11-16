Sligo Rovers have confirmed the signing of midfielder David Cawley, the second new addition to their squad for 2018 in the last 24 hours.

Cawley enjoyed four seasons with Rovers previously during the club’s most successful era, winning three trophies.

He returns to the club today after some impressive performances for Galway United. Yesterday Caolan McAleer moved to The Showgrounds from Finn Harps.

Cawley said: "As soon as Sligo got in contact, I knew I wanted to sign. I’m absolutely delighted to be back. I loved my time at the club previously.

"We had all the success you could want and being here again reminds me what potential the club has. I’ve spoken with Gerard and he is ambitious and wants to get the club higher up the table next season and so do I.

"It didn’t work out for me at St Patrick’s Athletic as I’ve admitted before. I went to Galway and I have to give all the credit to Shane Keegan. He got me enjoying my football again.

"I rang him in advance of signing for Rovers today to thank him for that because his man-management really lifted me. It meant a lot to me and I feel I’m coming here stronger after some of my performances. Sligo is the perfect fit for me and in full-time football so it’s a great opportunity again.

"There is already a solid and talented part of a squad put together and like when you join any club, you have to prove yourself.

"There’s going to be players fighting for your position. I had great times here but that will not count for much when trying to get into the team and keeping a place. That’s the challenge in front of me and I’m really keen to take it on."

Bit o' Red boss Gerard Lyttle thinks the addition of the Mayo man in a sensible one: "David was a top performer for Galway. He covered so much ground in games and most importantly he can play.

"He comes with a wealth of experience and it won't be a problem settling in.

"He knows the club well and he's the right age where he's coming into his prime.

"I'm looking forward to working with him. He comes here on the back of relegation but with some good individual form and with it comes the chance to prove himself again at the club.

"I think it'll prove to be a very shrewd signing."