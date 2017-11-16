Peru became the last of the 32 teams to qualify for World Cup Russia 2018 when they overcame New Zealand 2-0 in the second leg of their play-off on Wednesday night.

And they were rewarded with a spot in Pot 2 along with the other second seeds for the draw, which will take place on Friday, December 1.

Pot 1 will feature most of the big guns with hosts Russia alongside defending champions Germany, Brazil, European champions Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France.

Spain and England are in Pot 2, as are Switzerland, who knocked Northern Ireland out in their two-legged play-off, and Uruguay.

Denmark, who hammered the Republic of Ireland 5-1 at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday to book their place in Russia are in Pot 3, while Serbia, who topped qualifying Group D ahead of Ireland, are in Pot 4.

In Friday week’s draw, a team from each pot will be put together to form the four-nation groups. As per FIFA rules, no confederation, bar UEFA, will have more than one team in a group.

Pot 1

Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2

Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3

Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4

Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, Saudi Arabia, South Korea