Sligo Rovers have confirmed the signing of Caolan McAleer as the winger departs Finn Harps following their relegation.

McAleer is the first new signing made by manager Gerard Lyttle for the Bit o' Red's squad for 2018 after a fine season with Donegal outfit.

The 24-year-old said: "I'm delighted to be here. When the approach was made by Sligo Rovers, I was really happy because it has everything that I want. Now I'm here I want to kick on and make my mark here.

"The main thing for me was playing games last season, I played nearly 30 in the league. I had a good season. I wanted to get more goals but I chipped in towards the end and I got assists.

"That's my game - contributing to goals - so overall I was pleased."It's a very big club here. The facilities are different class. It's a full-time set-up and that's what any player wants and especially at my age.

"There is a lot of history at the club.

"Since I've come here today I've had a look around and you can just see everything is in place to do well. It's a good atmosphere around the place as well.

"I want to be a player to get the club up the table. I'm not here to make up numbers. I'm here to play and help the team out. I want Sligo Rovers to get back on track to where it should be."

MCALEER: "There are players here and changes happening that can push Sligo Rovers on. I'm thrilled to be part of that." 🔴⚪️✍🏻 #bitored pic.twitter.com/uVZHiCSkXV — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) November 15, 2017

The Sligo boss is happy with his addition: "I've tracked Caolan the last couple of years to keep note of how he was doing.

"He had a good season with Harps in what was part-time and I think he'll get even better with us training every day.

"He gives us width which is what we lacked a lot last year. He's an out and out winger and puts balls into the box which is a dying element of the game.

"It will serve us well to hand a player like him in the squad and I'm really looking forward to seeing how how he does back full-time."It's a no-brainier for us."