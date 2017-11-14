Danish dangerman Christian Eriksen has credited Dutch maestro Dennis Bergkamp with playing a major role in developing his creative talents.

All eyes will be on the Tottenham midfielder in Dublin tonight as the Republic of Ireland look to shut him out again and snatch a ticket to the World Cup in Russia.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013 and it was at the Dutch club where he says he learned from the attacking genius of Bergkamp.

After keeping him relatively quiet on a pudding of a pitch Copenhagen, the Irish rearguard will have their work cut out to do so again on the slick, open expanses of the Aviva Stadium. Eriksen is a lethal operator on his day; and he's learned from the best.

"In my first year at Ajax we had some sessions with Dennis Bergkamp and Wim Jonk," he told Sky Sports.

"We did this passing drill with a striker from the team. We worked on certain movements, learning how to measure runs and then passing the ball to exactly the right place at exactly the right moment.

"Even then, you could always see Dennis' charisma and confidence on the ball. He always knew how to take his first touch and where the ball needed to end up afterwards.

"I learned a lot from watching him and working with him. It helped me when I made it through to the first team."

After Saturday's first-leg stalemate, there's a quiet confidence in the Danish camp that they'll eventually break Ireland down tonight.

The logic is that Martin O'Neill's men will have to come out of their shell eventually, and when they do the Danes' will pounce.

"We had the chances to score but like the manager said at the end 0-0 is not a bad result for us," Eriksne said in the wake of the Parken Stadium draw.

"Now the goals count double for us but we need to change something if we want to score and we’ll be looking to change a bit.

"It will be a very exciting game and the atmosphere will be in the Irish favour but we have to turn that around and a goal will mean a lot."

